HATTIESBURG – George County took advantage of a rare off day for A.K. Willingham.
The Lady Rebels banged out 12 hits and rolled to a 5-1 win over Saltillo in Game 1 of the Class 5A state finals on Wednesday at Southern Miss. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday.
Willingham (15-4) was pitching for the fourth time in five days, including a nine-inning outing in Monday’s win over Neshoba Central. The 5A Miss Softball winner lasted 4 1/3 innings against George County (29-4), allowing four runs on eight hits.
“We knew coming in she was gassed,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said. “And even with that, she still gave us a shot early. We’ve got to score some runs right there early, maybe get some things going.”
George County went ahead 3-0 in the fourth inning on Irina Sanford’s bases-loaded double. Gracie Magee’s RBI triple in the fifth made it 4-0, and then Natalie Jones had a sac fly RBI in the fifth.
Sidnee Beach led George County at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a triple.
“The outside was my pitch today, and she kept throwing it to me,” Beech said.
Saltillo (19-8) managed only four hits against George County’s Peyton Collins. The eighth grader struck out seven and walked three.
“She didn’t hurt herself any,” Buse said. “She made some pitches when she needed to. I thought we helped her a little bit up (in the zone).”
The Lady Tigers scored their lone run in the seventh. Chloe Skelton doubled, and Zalla McCaffery doubled to drive her home.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Magee led off the third with a single, Jordyn Bradley was hit by a pitch, and Aryana Dixon singled to load the bases for Sanford.
Big Stat: George County had five extra-base hits.
Coach Speak: “We tried to switch things up at the plate. I normally let them do what they feel comfortable with, but we went ahead and made an adjustment with everyone. I feel good about that, and we’ll probably do the same thing tomorrow.” – George County’s Kasey McCann
