RIPLEY • Emma Wilson had a quiet night by her standards, but her team still came out on top.
Hickory Flat, last season’s Class 1A state runner-up, defeated Ripley 3-1 (25-18, 25-15, 17-25, 25-19) in both teams' season opener on Tuesday night.
Wilson had just seven kills and five aces in the match, and a big cause was the absence of Jolee Young, who was out due to an illness. The team’s cohesion was off with a few players in different roles to start the season.
“Whenever she’s on back row, she’s our strongest passer, and it starts with the pass because you can’t have a set without a pass, you can’t have a hit without a set,” Wilson said of Young. “We were kind of shaky on our passes, but we did a good job of finding holes when we needed it.”
With the off night from Wilson, two sophomores stepped up to balance the striking. Sarah Jo Skelton led the team with eight kills and added four aces. Anna Reese Woods added another six kills for Hickory Flat (1-0).
Skelton’s play in the fourth set turned things around as the momentum of the match was in the balance after Ripley (0-1) bounced back to win the third set, 25-17. Tied at 15-15, the sophomore middle blocker came up with a kill and then back-to-back service aces to spark a 6-0 run and put the match out of reach.
“Sarah Jo has come a long way, even from last year,” first-year Hickory Flat head coach Adam Mauney said. “I knew she was one of our better servers but this year, putting her at the middle, she’s impressed me more than anything.”
Early season rust bit both teams hard, but in the end, it was Ripley that paid the price.
The Lady Tigers lost six seniors from last year’s team, and it showed in their passing with several errors.
“There’s still a lot of figuring it out. We’re technically a young team right now,” said Ripley coach Greg Dillard. “There was some good things that I saw tonight, and obviously some really bad things. We’re still working on control, communication, probably everything every other coach is trying to do right now.”
Sarah Catherine Childs led Ripley with six kills and two aces.