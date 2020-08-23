HICKORY FLAT • Emma Wilson does not cut an imposing figure.
The Hickory Flat junior is 5-foot-7, slim, and wears a skirt when she plays volleyball because of her Pentecostal beliefs.
“When you first see her, you underestimate her. You definitely do,” coach Jamie Hayles said. “You think, aw, this small, skinny girl in a skirt, and you don’t fear her. But then it just takes one hit, and you know that, OK, that’s the girl that I’m afraid of, that’s the one I’m worried about.”
Wilson caused opponents plenty of worry last season. The outside hitter recorded 321 kills, 278 digs and 113 aces and was named to the Daily Journal All-Area team.
She’s powerful at the net, to which Hayles can personally attest after taking a Wilson spike to the face during a practice. Wilson has a long wingspan, and she’s developed her ability to finish a point from years of playing the sport.
“I guess it’s just my technique. I don’t really know how to answer, because I’ve just always been able to do it,” Wilson said with a laugh.
Her mother Jaclyn played in high school at Bethlehem Christian School in Potts Camp, and her father John coached volleyball there. It’s where Wilson played before transferring to Hickory Flat prior to ninth grade.
Quick impact
Several of her Bethlehem Christian teammates transferred in as well. In that 2018 season, Hickory Flat reached the Class I state semifinals in just its third year of existence.
Wilson said the team did so well that season because the Hickory Flat players were eager to learn from the Bethlehem Christian girls.
“They always come to me and ask me so many questions, and I try my best to help them,” she said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen tremendous change in all of them. We’ve clicked on the court and off the court also.”
Hayles took the head coaching job last year. She had no volleyball background, so she’s leaned hard on Wilson to become more knowledgeable about the game.
“She’s the one out there coaching; she’s directing,” Hayles said. “I kind of have to pull her off to the side and ask her questions about it. She’s one of the go-to people.”
Senior middle hitter Kylie Gray and senior setter Rheagan Skelton are also key pieces for the Lady Rebels, who went 10-10 last season – including 6-1 in division play – and reached the playoffs for the third-straight year.
Hickory Flat opens its season on Tuesday at Lafayette.
Wilson has big expectations for 2020.
“From this summer to now I think mentally and physically, we’re the best we’ve been on the court and off the court especially,” she said. “We’re much more of a team this year.”