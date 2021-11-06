Lady Rockets outrace No. 2 Pontotoc with 77-50 win By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal Dillon Barnes Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Broom By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PONTOTOC – Neshoba Central’s fast-pace attack and potent 3-point shooting led them to a 77-50 win over the Pontotoc girls in the Bank of Pontotoc Classic on Saturday night.The Lady Rockets (3-0) are like a mirror image to Choctaw Central – the team the Lady Warriors defeated in last year’s Class 4A state title game.They also have Carly Keats – a Choctaw Central transfer, who started her career at Neshoba Central as a freshman.Keats fired up 15 points, connecting on four of her team’s 11 3-pointers.“It’s been seamless because 95 percent of our roster are young Choctaw ladies and they’ve grown up together,” Neshoba Central head coach Jason Broom said on Keat’s return back to the team.Pontotoc (1-1), ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, struggled with keeping pace early on. Turnovers and rebounding plagued them in the first half, where the Lady Rockets led 38-28 at the break.The Lady Warriors finished with 23 turnovers and gave up 16 offensive rebounds to the quicker Lady Rockets.“That team is a matchup nightmare for us, particularly,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “But at the same time, the reason we schedule like this, is we want to see everything we can see.”Neshoba shot the ball 73 times to Pontotoc’s 57 attempts. The Lady Rockets shot 41% from the field, while the Lady Warriors were held down to 36.8%.Samya Brooks was her usual self as a force in the paint. The senior had a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds. She was 11 of 18 from the field.The rest of Pontotoc's starting five combined for five points.Three-PointersTurning Point: The Lady Rockets went on a 15-2 run midway through the third quarter to build a 55-32 lead and pulling away.Point Maker: Shay Hunter led Neshoba Central with 20 points.Talking Point: “The biggest difference in the game in my opinion was they executed what they wanted to do, and we did not execute anything we wanted to do.” - Heard. dillon.barnes@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rockets Sport Basketball Neshoba Central Warriors Bank Of Pontotoc Classic Carly Keats Turnover Rebound Dillon Barnes Reporter Dillon covers high school sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Dillon Barnes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists