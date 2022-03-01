JACKSON – As Lily Whitley sat despondently at the end of the bench with ice on her knee, her team put up one heck of a fight.
New Site couldn’t pull it out, though, falling to Lake 57-48 in the MHSAA Class 2A girls semifinals at Mississippi Coliseum on Thursday. Lake will face Belmont at 1 p.m. Friday for the state title.
New Site (27-10), last season’s 2A champ, saw Whitley go down with a right knee injury late in the first quarter. The Lady Royals’ leading scorer, at nearly 20 points per game, never returned.
“I’m proud of this group. They could have easily laid down when Lily went down, but they just kept fighting,” New Site coach Byron Sparks said. “That’s the story of this group. They’ve fought all year.”
Lake (23-3) led 15-7 when Whitley got injured, and that margin grew to 32-20 early in the third quarter. That’s when New Site made a move, going on a 15-2 run and taking a 35-34 lead on a Gracie Yates 3-pointer.
Lake led 38-35 entering the fourth, but New Site pushed back ahead at 39-38 on a Chloe Chism free throw. Chism led the Lady Royals with 17 points.
“Once Lily went out we had to get Chloe a lot of touches, because she’s capable of getting baskets and is a good one-on-one player,” Sparks said.
Lake had an answer in the form of Tra’Shaylah Wilson. She went on a personal 8-0 run, capping it with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Hornets a 46-39 lead with 3:41 left.
Wilson finished with a team-high 15 points.
“It’s been somebody different every game this season,” Lake coach Maurice Bowie said. “… We practice and prepare them, and it’s next man up.”
Laneisha Palm had 14 points for Lake, while D’Nara Barton had 12 and Kaliauna Jones 10.
New Site stayed in the game so long partly because of free throw shooting: The Lady Royals were 23 of 27, while Lake was 15 of 31.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Wilson made two free throws, converted an old-fashioned 3-point play, and then buried a triple during her 8-0 run.
Point Maker: Wilson shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We hated not having her out there, because she’s a big part of what we did this year and the last few years, too. I just hope it’s nothing serious.” – Sparks, on Whitley’s injury