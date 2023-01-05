New Site’s girls started this basketball season without their best returning player and with a new point guard. All in all, things have worked out well so far.
The Lady Royals, who reached the Class 2A state semifinals last season, are 15-4. Belmont transfer Brooklyn Hodum has settled in at the point and helped offset the absence of Chloe Chism, who missed the first six games recovering from an ACL injury.
Hodum, a junior, is averaging 17.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Point guard is a new position for her.
“She’s had to be our primary ball handler, our primary scorer. She shoots it real well,” New Site coach Byron Sparks said. “She understands the game, really good defender. She’s kind of held things over until we could get Chloe back.”
Chism averaged 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game last season. The sophomore has been eased back into the rotation, initially playing about two minutes per quarter. She’s averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.
“She doesn’t have any limitations, it’s just been getting into shape and her getting more comfortable being on (her knee),” Sparks said. “She’s really doing better, I guess, than I expected her to as far as how quick she’s adapted.”
New Site, which lost leading scorer and Daily Journal All-Area first-teamer Lily Whitley to graduation, opened the season with only one healthy returning starter in senior Gracie Yates. She’s performed as expected, averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
But the Lady Royals needed some more scoring help, and that’s where senior Ashlee Mathis has stepped in. A little-used reserve last season, Mathis is second on the team in scoring at 11.4 ppg.
“She’s always been a good defender and played hard, but she’s brought some offense this year that I don’t know we expected to get out of her, so that’s been a bonus there, too,” Sparks said.
New Site is about to enter the toughest part of its schedule. The Lady Royals take on Baldwyn on Friday in the Prentiss County Tournament and then open Division 1-2A play a week later against Pine Grove. The division also includes Baldwyn (8-2), 2022 state runner-up Belmont (12-5), East Union (13-4) and Walnut (8-6).
“We’ve won 15 games, which I don’t know that coming into things, the way everything started and being without Chloe and everything else, you really didn’t know what to expect,” Sparks said. “We need Chloe to keep improving. She’ll wind up being the difference on how far we go, is how close back to normal she gets.”
