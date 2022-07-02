NEW SITE – Lily Whitley has graduated and Chloe Chism is injured, but that hasn’t tempered New Site’s championship aspirations.
The Lady Royals won the Class 2A basketball crown in 2021 and reached the semifinals this past season. Whitley was the centerpiece of those teams. Chism is her heir apparent, but the sophomore has been sidelined this summer by an ACL injury.
That means senior Gracie Yates has been the only returning starter on the floor during summer league play.
“We’ve talked about it all summer, you can’t use any of this as excuses – your lack of playing time or Chloe being out, or whatever it may be,” coach Byron Sparks said. “You’ve got to find a way to get it done.”
Those losses have been softened by the arrival of Belmont transfer Brooklyn Hodum. She’s been handling the bulk of point guard duties this summer and is a threat behind the 3-point arc.
Hodum, a junior, averaged 6 points per game last season, and she has loads of big-game experience. She made the winning basket in the 3A title game as a freshman and helped Belmont reach the 2A final last season.
“We’re going to ask her to do a lot,” Sparks said. “We’re looking for her to be aggressive offensively. We need her to put up some offensive stats this year, which I think she’s very capable of doing.”
Hodum has fit right in, and she’s enjoying having a larger role.
“It’s been really good for me, because I’m used to relying on others and not having to step up a lot. It’s developing my confidence and everything else, my game,” Hodum said.
Chism should be back on the floor early in the 2022-23 season. The sophomore averaged 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in her first year as a starter. She can play the point or drop into the post, where Whitley was so dominant.
Without Chism to lean on this summer, the other Lady Royals have gotten more floor time and started to find their roles.
“We’ve been working really hard to fill everybody’s spots, and some of us haven’t gotten to play together before, and we’re just trying to work it out,” said Yates, who averaged 8.5 points last season. “And we’re getting our bond really strong.”