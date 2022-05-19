HATTIESBURG – Taylorsville unleashed all of its offensive frustrations in one big inning.
After failing to do much through the first 12 innings of the Class 1A championship series, the Lady Tartars exploded for six runs in the sixth inning on Thursday en route to a 7-4 comeback win over Vardaman.
The deciding Game 3 will be at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Taylorsville (24-7-2) was trailing 4-1 after five frames, and then everything clicked into place. There were six base hits in the inning.
“I thought we struggled on our offensive approach the last few days – a little anxious, rolling over a lot of pitches,” Taylorsville coach Adam Evans said. “We finally started staying through the ball and driving the ball up the middle.”
The Lady Tartars took a 5-4 lead on Emma Rankin’s RBI single. She swung at a pitch on the outside corner and poked it into right field.
“I just tried to put it in the hole,” she said.
Latia Keyes followed with an RBI single, and Rankin scored on an error on the play.
Rankin, a senior, finished with three hits. She also pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and five walks.
Vardaman (22-6) opened up a 3-0 lead by the third inning but never could put Taylorsville away. The Lady Rams stranded 11 baserunners, including three in the fifth inning.
“That’s the story of the game right there,” Vardaman coach Josh Hegwood said. “We had it in control, and we just didn’t get them in when we needed to and let them hang around.”
Kelsi Matthews had three hits for Taylorsville. Makynlie Jones led Vardaman with three hits and took the loss in the circle.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Vardaman aided Taylorsville’s six-run sixth by committing two errors in the outfield.
Big Stat: Of the 11 runners Vardaman left on base, seven were in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “She’s got a lot of dog in her, a lot of fight. I’m glad she’s on my team, because she competes every pitch.” – Evans, on Rankin