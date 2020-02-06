OXFORD • Lafayette had trouble containing Ripley’s “beast” on Thursday night.
Siarra Jackson had her way in the post, scoring 25 points as the No. 4-ranked Lady Tigers edged No. 5 Lafayette, 51-48, in the final regular-season game for both teams.
“Siarra’s a beast,” Lafayette coach Shayne Linzy said. “She is, there’s no question about it.”
It was a tight game throughout, but Ripley (25-2) didn’t take its first lead of the game until the 7:25 mark of the fourth quarter when Jackson made a free throw for a 37-36 advantage.
Lafayette (18-4) found points hard to come by in the fourth. Part of that was due to the absence of leading scorer Kimaya Dixon, who sat several minutes with foul trouble.
A 3-point play by Azariah Buford tied the game at 41-41, but Ripley got the lead back on an Amy Rodgers layup with 2:10 left. Lafayette never fell more than four points behind the rest of the way but couldn’t get over the hump.
Amelya Hatch sealed the win for Ripley with a pair of free throws with 5 seconds left.
Jackson said that once Ripley gained the lead, “It took a little bit of pressure off, but it didn’t take a lot off.”
The 5-foot-8 forward proved to be a matchup problem for Lafayette from the get-go. She scored 14 of her points after halftime.
“We had a little offense that if they were one-on-one, we were going to throw it down in there and hope she hits it,” Ripley coach Steve Willey said.
“She has a lot of success in there.”
Summer Kirkman scored 12 points for the Lady Tigers. Buford led the Lady Commodores with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Ripley won despite making just 10 of 21 free throws. It shot 45.5% from the field, while Lafayette shot 45.8%.
(B) Ripley 63, Lafayette 46: The No. 3 Tigers (24-2) had four players score in double digits, led by Asa Howard’s 14 points.
Lafayette (3-20) was paced by Kylen Vaughn’s 18 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After a Buford basket drew Lafayette within 47-45, Ripley made 4 of 6 free throws over the final 26 seconds.
Point Maker: Jackson shot 11 of 18 from the field.
Talking Point: “We just have to get back to what we were at the beginning of the year and be able to finish at the end. That’s something we’ve not done the past few weeks.” – Linzy