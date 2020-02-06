Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.