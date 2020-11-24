NETTLETON • It took a quarter to get things rolling, but Nettleton woke up in the second quarter on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers outscored Mantachie 22-8 in the second, eventually pulling away with a 69-44 win to remain unbeaten.
Mantachie’s Darby Pitts stretched Nettleton’s defense in the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers and a 6-0 lead to start things off. Later in the first, Pitts’ third triple gave the Lady Mustangs (2-3) a 10-point lead. Pitts ended the night with 16 points, on five makes deep.
Nettleton (3-0) was down 15-7 entering the second, where their offense found their footing, attacking the rim at will to start the quarter on a 13-3 run for the lead.
“We came out a little stale, playing a back-to-back game from yesterday,” said Nettleton head coach Shane Hayles. “...They came out on fire shooting it. Basketball is a game of runs and you’re just hoping you can withstand the run, get your feet up under you. We came out and locked down defensively, got to hitting some shots and had a big second quarter.”
The jolt of energy was brought by junior Tamiya Martin, who scored nine of her 11 points in the quarter.
“Tamiya got us going and got us over the hump so we was able to go into halftime with a lead,” Hayles said. “That was our talk at halftime. Let’s come out, keep the intensity going, get after them and try to stretch this lead out.”
Up 29-23 at the half, Nettleton did what their coach implored them to do.
As Mantachie switched to a 2-3 zone, the Lady Tigers connected on six of their eight 3-pointers in the second half to double up the Lady Mustangs 40-20 over the final two quarters.
Senior guard Miah Hall only hit one shot from beyond the arc, but found the driving lanes to the goal on her way to a game-high 23 points.
(B) Nettleton 69, Mantachie 36: Jacorrin Moore led the Tigers (3-0) with 21 points. Keandre Johnson added 13, as Cam Ball pitched in 10. Mantachie’s Alex Duthu scored a team-high 17 points in the loss.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Up 36-30 in the third, Nettleton hit three 3-pointers to close the quarter on an 11-5 run.
Point Man: Hall scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half.
Talking Point: “I cannot say enough about this being a basketball team. Some of them probably need to be more selfish but they are trying to spread it around to everybody so we have team scoring throughout.” – Hayles.