NETTLETON – Shane Hayles has literally been counting the days.
The countdown ended Tuesday morning for the Nettleton girls basketball coach, who was on the court with his Lady Tigers for their first day of summer workouts.
It was not a typical first day. Players had their temperatures taken upon entering the gym, and each basketball was wiped down with sanitizer.
During drills, players were kept several feet apart.
Hayles noted that it had been 85 days since his team was last together. Even under such unusual circumstances, it was a big day.
“I’m excited today,” he said. “I know they’re excited. I think parents are excited because they’re able to get their kids out of the house.”
The Lady Tigers worked for about an hour, focusing mainly on conditioning and ball-handling.
Of the 15 varsity and JV players, 10 showed up Tuesday. The Mississippi High School Activities Association has said all summer workouts are voluntary.
“With us being such a small group, we’ll be able to utilize the whole floor but not be on top of each other. We won’t do any one-on-one stuff,” Hayles said.
With area gyms having closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been hard for local athletes to do their normal amount of training. Hayles is going to ease his players back into basketball shape.
Tamiya Martin, a junior, also plays softball for Nettleton. When the season was cut short by COVID-19, it took her a while to get off the couch.
“But when I finally got out, I got up with my dad, who’s a personal trainer, and told him I needed to get back in shape for the season and get prepared for when school starts back,” Martin said.
June is normally a time for summer league basketball, but the MHSAA is not allowing competition between teams before school resumes. Senior Miah Hall said while she’s hungry for some competition, she understands where her focus needs to be this summer.
“We keep motivated by thinking that even though we’re not playing basketball this summer, we can always transition this work into the season that’s upcoming,” Hall said.
The 2020-21 season doesn’t start until November, which gives teams plenty of time to regain their form. For now, it’s simply good to be together again.
“We’ve been missing each other, and we need to start fresh this year,” junior Madison Miller said. “…We’ve got to find our chemistry and what ways we work. So today was a good day.”