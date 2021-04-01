SALTILLO – Against all reason, Saltillo won its softball game Thursday night.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Tigers overcame major struggles in the field and at the plate, rallying in the sixth inning for a 6-4 win over Division 1-5A foe Center Hill.
“I don’t know how,” coach Lee Buse said. “I just think resilience. We’ve been faced with a lot in the last few days.”
Saltillo (11-5, 3-0) recently had one starter quit the team and another take a leave of absence. Those losses were apparent on defense, as errors helped Center Hill (5-8, 1-2) grab an early lead.
The Lady Tigers, who made six errors on the night, were trailing 4-2 entering the sixth when they finally got a big hit. They had loaded the bases each of the previous two innings but managed only one run.
With the bags full in the sixth, Natalie McKinney stroked a two-run double to tie the game.
“It was time to finally get it going, and I’ve been hitting very good at the plate,” McKinney said. “I got up there with a lot of confidence and was ready to go.”
The next batter, Katelyn Gilliam, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and another runner scored on the play thanks to a throwing error.
Freshman A.K. Willingham (4-0) tossed two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win, striking out four. She entered in the sixth with two on and no outs and retired the next three hitters.
Starter Caitlyn Carnathan allowed six hits and escaped several jams. Center Hill left 10 runners on base, including eight in scoring position.
“We didn’t help her. She struggled a little bit, but she’s a gamer,” Buse said.
The Lady Mustangs scored twice in the first inning, and then Carnathan’s RBI triple cut it to 2-1. Center Hill scored its next two runs on errors.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: An error and singles by Amiah Hill and Carnathan loaded the bases to set the table for McKinney.
Big Stat: Center Hill committed four errors, including two in the sixth.
Coach Speak: “We didn’t deserve to win. I felt like we got outplayed. But if you want to get to where you want to get to and be an elite team, you’ve got to win on bad nights.” – Buse.