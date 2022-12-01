NETTLETON – Not all wins have to be a work of art.
In Thursday night girls basketball action, Nettleton and No. 9-ranked Walnut were painting outside the lines, combining for 61 turnovers. Nettleton won the sloppy affair 65-54.
“It was one of those rough transition games in girls basketball when both teams just keep turning it over,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “Whichever team didn’t turn it over as much and got a couple of run-outs was going to come out the winner.”
The Lady Tigers (4-3) actually had slightly more turnovers – 31 to Walnut’s 30 – but scored often in transition. In a game that was tight the whole way, Walnut (4-2) led 45-44 after three quarters.
It was 50-50 when Zion Seals made a runner for Nettleton, and then Sydnie Harris pushed the lead to 57-50 with a layup at the 3:20 mark.
Back-to-back fast-break buckets by Harris in the final two minutes sealed the win. Nettleton scored 46 points in the paint.
“We’re mainly a driving team. Sometimes we try to shoot, but when we drive, we get more points,” said Seals, who finished with a team-high 19 points.
Harris scored 17 for Nettleton, Sharman Mosely had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and 6-foot-2 Aaliyah Harris had 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.
Nettleton shot 42.6% from the field.
Madi Kate Vuncannon led the Lady Wildcats with 23 points. She struggled in the first half but heated up in the third quarter, making three 3-pointers. She shot 8 of 22 from the field, while the rest of her team shot just 10 of 34.
“When you’re playing the leading scorer in the state for the last two years, you know she’s going to hit shots, you know she’s going to get to the free throw line,” Kuhl said. “She makes her whole team better in everything she does, so you just try to limit what she does.”
(B) Nettleton 80, Walnut 61: Jaiden Carruthers scored 16 points as Nettleton (5-1) cruised to an easy win. Kemarrian Gray led Walnut with 31 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Nettleton outscored Walnut 15-4 over the game’s final six minutes.
Point Maker: Seals was 8 of 21 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Talking Point: “We did not look like ourselves at all tonight. I don’t know what was wrong with them.” – Walnut coach Jackie Vuncannon
