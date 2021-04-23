HATLEY – With red-hot leadoff hitter Bre Harmon being intentionally walked, Hatley coach Chris George needed his hitters behind her to step up.
Kenlee Wilkinson and Emma Rose Thompson combined for five RBIs, and Wilkinson's hit tied the decisive Game 3 in the bottom of the seventh before the winning run scored on a wild pitch to hand the Lady Tigers the 17-16 victory and the series win over Amory on Friday after dropping the first game on Thursday.
"Kenlee stepped up in the second game and started hitting the ball when they were putting Bre on, and that was a difference in the game," George said. "When our eight and nine (hole) hitters got on in that last inning, we followed suit, and I felt like it was ours."
Hatley (16-11) advanced to play Senatobia on Monday night.
Harmon had three hits with a pair of doubles, including a bases-clearing one, in Hatley's 11-5 Game 2 win. She was intentionally walked three times in the third game, with the last one putting the tying run at third with no outs.
"I understand why she walked me, but I wish I could have hit in that one big moment," Harmon said. "We came out with a win because people behind me did their jobs."
Brooklyn Mohler, Jessie McHenry, Peyton Wilkinson, Gracie Long and Marleigh Cockrell all had multiple hits in Game 3.
Ella Phillips' triple gave Amory a one-run lead going into the seventh. The Lady Panthers led 12-5 before Hatley's eight-run fifth inning. Maggie Kate Cummings led the way with four hits for Amory with Reese Griffith, Karsen Sanders and Laney Howell having three apiece.
In Game 2, Hatley scored 10 of its runs from the fourth inning on. Peyton Wilkinson picked up the win in both games.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hatley's eight-run fifth in the third game included an RBI triple by Kenlee Wilkinson and back-to-back RBI doubles from Mohler and McHenry.
Big Stat: Every hitter in Hatley's lineup contributed an RBI in Game 3.
Coach Speak: "It's always going to be tough when we play each other. We had a pretty good lead in the last game and then had some costly errors that were right there back-to-back." – Amory coach Jessica Seger