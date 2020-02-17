Houston’s girls are on the upswing and hope to stay aloft a while longer.
The Lady Hilltoppers open the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs tonight when they host North Panola. This home game was achieved by winning the Division 4-3A tournament – as the No. 4 seed.
Houston (14-14) knocked off Noxubee County in the semifinals and then beat Aberdeen in Friday’s title game. Those teams had both hammered Houston during the regular season, by 16 and 36 points, respectively.
Coach Chris Pettit said that after the Aberdeen loss on Jan. 28, the team had a “heart to heart” about the direction it was headed.
“It’s just been a rollercoaster year; we’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” Pettit said. “The effort and energy we didn’t feel like had been there. I guess they just bonded and made a pact right there that no matter what, we’re going to try to do what we do, and we’re going to play hard the rest of the year.”
The Lady Toppers have gone 4-3 since then, with the losses coming to 6A Starkville and 2A playoff teams East Webster and Calhoun City.
Pettit said the Calhoun City loss was a confidence builder because of how well the girls played, and that carried over into the division tournament.
“Beating two teams that had beaten us pretty good – Noxubee and Aberdeen – it was remarkable,” he said. “It’s kind of still hard to believe a little bit what they’ve done this past week.”
Leading the way for Houston this season has been a freshman, Amber McIntosh. She’s 5-foot-9 and will play everywhere on the floor.
McIntosh is averaging 11.5 points and 5 rebounds per game. She had 17 points and eight rebounds in the Noxubee County win, then notched 14 points and six boards against Aberdeen.
“We talked to her about the midpoint of the season, ‘You’ve got to be more aggressive trying to score.’ She’s the one girl we’ve got that we know can go get points for us at any given time,” Pettit said.
North Panola (10-17) has the kind of athleticism and speed that reminds Pettit of Calhoun City and Noxubee County. The way the Lady Toppers are playing right now, he likes their chances tonight.
“We’re not the fastest team, we’re not the biggest,” Pettit said. “They took that belief that we’re going to go win this thing, and anybody can do it. When you believe in something like that, it means a lot. It’ll make you play harder.”