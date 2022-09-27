Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
MOOREVILLE – Mooreville started its volleyball program when Lulu Franks was a freshman, and there was one goal in mind: Make the playoffs before she graduated.
The Lady Troopers kept that hope alive Tuesday night by beating Itawamba AHS in a key Division 2-4A match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-10). IAHS (12-7, 3-4) must beat Pontotoc on Thursday and have first-place Caledonia beat Mooreville (9-10, 4-3) to force a possible three-way tie for third place.
“It would mean a lot our senior year,” Franks said of making the playoffs, “considering all of us seniors have been here since our freshman year, and it’s been our goal to make playoffs, and this is our chance to do it.”
To stay in the hunt, Mooreville had to beat an Itawamba team that swept the first meeting on Sept. 6. All three of the sets in that match were closer than the ones Tuesday.
Mooreville never trailed in the first set, although it was tight throughout. Then the Lady Troopers found an offensive rhythm in the second set, opening up a 17-8 lead behind Franks. She recorded six of her match-high 12 kills in the middle frame.
Franks was able to mix power with finesse on her finishes throughout the night.
“She is doing really well this season learning how to spot it a little bit better, and she just really had a great game tonight,” Mooreville coach Amanda Morrow said.
Falling behind 2-0 took the steam out of IAHS. Mooreville used a 12-1 run in the third set to take an 18-5 lead.
“It’s a bad night to have a bad game,” Itawamba coach Jeffrey Mann said.
Mooreville finished with 31 kills, while the Lady Indians had just six. Lyla Cox had nine kills, while Ann Marie McMillan had four. McMillan, a middle blocker, was out the first time these teams met.
“The girls came out tonight, and they were aggressive, and they were ready to play tonight,” Morrow said. “It’s fun to watch them when they play like this.”
