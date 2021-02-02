The road has been kind to Mooreville’s girls soccer team this postseason, but a familiar roadblock looms tonight.
The Lady Troopers (15-4) will visit West Lauderdale at 5 o’clock in the Class 4A state semifinals. The Lady Knights (19-3-2) have won two-straight state championships, eliminating Mooreville along the way each time.
“Getting knocked out by the same team every single year, yeah, that can be frustrating,” first-year Mooreville coach Luke Mason said. “So it’s probably in the back of their mind, but I try to keep them distracted from the fact that it’s West Lauderdale and just give it to them like, it’s just another team, everybody’s beatable. Anything can happen in playoff time.”
Mooreville has played its first two playoff games on the road, defeating Kosciusko 5-0 in the first round and Newton County 2-1 in the second round.
Mason believes these road trips have been good for his team’s chemistry.
“They’ve been awesome,” he said. “They’ve all learned to trust each other more – more so than it was at the beginning of the year – and trust me as well.”
The Lady Troopers reached the semifinal round three times under previous coach Baden Honeycutt. They’ve gotten this far again behind the play of senior Anna Grace Ward (21 goals), junior Adelin Mathis (18 goals) and junior Molly Parham (12 goals, 10 assists).
In the two playoff wins, Ward, Mathis and junior Josephine Pittman have scored two goals apiece, while goal keeper Lily Williams has made nine saves.
“It’s been a collective effort,” Mason said. “Some of the younger people have stepped up and filled a role that had been empty, honestly. Luckily we’re peaking at the right time.”
Other games
There are three other semifinal matches involving area teams.
In 4A boys, Ripley visits Pontotoc at 5:30 tonight. In 5A girls, Saltillo hosts Lafayette at 5.
On Wednesday, Amory will host St. Andrew’s at 6 p.m. in Class I boys.