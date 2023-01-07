NETTLETON – Mooreville gets zero style points but doesn’t need them anyway.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Troopers have mastered the art of winning ugly, and they did it again Saturday night, beating Nettleton 50-41 in the Lee County Tournament championship game.
Mooreville (17-2) won despite committing 28 turnovers. Nettleton (11-6) had 19 turnovers, and a big difference was Mooreville taking better advantage of miscues.
“It’s not always pretty basketball with us. A lot of ugly, low-scoring games throughout the year,” Mooreville coach Roman Doty said. “But hats off to these girls. They’re scrappy, they play hard. They don’t always play clean, but they’ve somehow found a way to win this year.”
Big defensive plays helped the Lady Troopers pull away in the second half.
They outscored the Lady Tigers 10-2 in the third quarter to take a 34-26 lead. The Lady Tigers got back within two points, but back-to-back steals led to a pair of easy layups as Mooreville opened up a 40-32 lead with 5:07 left.
“We tried to turn them over some on the full-court pressure,” Doty said. “We normally sit more in a half-court trap, but I felt like I had to do something different, and the girls responded.”
Lyla Cox, a 6-foot sophomore, led Mooreville with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. She had to battle Nettleton’s 6-2 junior, Aaliyah Harris, who scored 11 points but fouled out with 5:57 left in the game.
Guard Sydnie Harris, who made eight steals, also fouled out for Nettleton in the fourth.
Nettleton shot just 27.6% from the field, including 1 of 17 from 3-point range.
“I thought defensively there for a long time we played great, but we couldn’t overcome the foul trouble,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said.
(B) Nettleton 67, Saltillo 58: Zay Dilworth scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as Nettleton (16-2) upset No. 6 Saltillo (15-5) for the boys title. Anterion Venson scored 14 for Nettleton, while Jamarion Ball had 13 and Jayden Carruthers added 10.
Demetrius Duffy led Saltillo with 25 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Mooreville went on a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to open up a 44-34 lead.
Point Maker: Cox shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 of 2 at the foul line.
Talking Point: “We have five seniors, and it means a lot just to give them that opportunity to win. It makes our season more joyful.” – Cox
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.