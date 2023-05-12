MYRTLE – A balanced attack at the plate all the way through the batting order supplied East Union with an 11-1 Game 1 win over Myrtle in the Class 2A North softball championship series.
"It's kinda been that way – down at East Webster, we kinda needed that on the back end," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "I've been doing this a long time, and if you're going to be good at this, you'd better be pretty good one through nine, you better be a tough out."
Number nine hitter Addison Clayton proved her coach's point as she delivered a two-out, two-run single to drive in the first runs of the game in the second inning.
Five-hole hitter Marley Clayton drove in the third run of the contest in the East Union third for a 3-0 lead.
Myrtle had a golden opportunity to change the course of the contest in its half of the third as it loaded the bases with no outs.
East Union's Lucy Cochran avoided the rally taking effect by getting a double play and an inning-ending strikeout while yielding only a single run.
The Lady Urchins padded the lead at 6-1 in the fourth off RBIs by Josie Mae Bell, Katie Sherwood and Cochran.
East Union upped the advantage to 8-1 in the fifth as Addison Clayton picked up her third RBI of the night and Caroline Sherwood scored on an error.
The Lady Urchins got the mercy rule margin of 11-1 with a three-run sixth, with RBIs coming off the bats of Katie Sherwood, Lily Kate Johnson and Marley Clayton.
Cochran was solid on the mound in the win, as she allowed one run on three hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts.
"She was a lot better today, and when you score a lot of runs behind her, it helps you pitch better," Blythe said. "It's one win, and we've got to get one more."
The Clayton duo of Addison and Marley led the Lady Urchins with five RBIs, as Addison had three and Marley added two.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Myrtle loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third with the Lady Urchins leading 3-1, but East Union turned a double play and Cochran got a strikeout to end the inning while limiting Myrtle to a single run.
Big Stat: Seven players in the East Union lineup had hits and seven players had an RBI as the Lady Urchins utilized balanced production throughout the order.
Coach Speak: "I was over here at third and don't really know what happened there with the double play, if it was the field conditions and it was slick or whatever, but we still have to keep playing. That was a big momentum killer for us especially." – Myrtle's Brooke Gordon
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.