PONTOTOC – As a veteran team should do, Pontotoc fixed its early mistakes and dominated its foe Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors opened the Class 4A volleyball playoffs by rolling past Greenwood, 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-5). They will travel to Tishomingo County for the second round Thursday.
Pontotoc (17-6) won the first set with relative ease but made several hitting and service errors. That got cleaned up for the next two sets.
“In Set 1, our energy was just not where it needed to be,” Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor said. “We are disciplined enough to win a game like that, but Sets 2 and 3 showed who we really are and what we want the rest of our season to be.”
The Lady Warriors are looking to reach the state finals for a second-straight year. There is no clear favorite in 4A North, so there is a navigable path to Ridgeland, where the championships will be held Oct. 23.
“I think we’re in our prime right now, and that can really take us all the way and hopefully win it all,” senior Scout Waldrop said.
Waldrop helped get Pontotoc in its groove. She had 13 service aces and seven assists, and five of her aces allowed Pontotoc to pull away in the first set.
The Lady Warriors had 25 aces on the night.
“When all of us are focused and can serve like that, nothing can stand in our way,” McGregor said. “I think our biggest obstacle is going to be ourselves for the rest of the season.”
The second set is when the Lady Warriors started asserting themselves at the net, recording 15 kills. They had 39 for the match, with senior Samya Brooks recording nine.
Senior Audrey Hamill had six kills to go with 10 digs and 20 assists, while senior Caroline Howard had 17 digs and five assists.