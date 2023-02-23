The Lady Warriors started hot and remained in control, beating Tishomingo County 56-44 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs Thursday at Mississippi Valley State University. They will play in the semifinals on Monday in Jackson.
These teams met in the same round last season, with Tish County earning the win.
“I’ll be honest, we didn’t need motivation after they beat us and celebrated on our court with their boom box last year,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “We didn’t need motivation to come in here and play hard.”
The Lady Warriors (30-3), ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, held a 33-18 halftime lead but had to survive a late push from the No. 4 Lady Braves (29-3).
Tishomingo County got within 45-38 on Reese Moore’s 3-pointer with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter. But then Reese, the team’s best scorer, fouled out with 3:37 to go.
Pontotoc was able to hit enough free throws down the stretch to ice it. Reese finished with 11 points, which was just one sign of how well the Lady Warriors played defensively.
“Reese Moore is a really good player, and we’ve done a really good job defensively against the best players in the area,” Heard said. “So we came in with full confidence we were going to hold her down.”
The defense was led by senior point guard Ella Hill, who recorded three steals. Offensively, Alayna Ball scored a team-high 13 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds, as Pontotoc dominated on the boards by a 36-17 margin.
“They just whipped us on the glass,” Tish County coach Brian Middleton said. “They had a good plan and took us out of ourselves early.”
Channing Lane added 11 points for Pontotoc, which burned Tish County early on with backdoor layups. The Lady Warriors shot 19 of 39 (48.7%) from the field and 17 of 29 (58.6%) from the free throw line. The Lady Braves made 17 of 43 (39.5%) from the field and 9 of 17 (52.9%) at the line.
“We had the right mindset,” Ball said of Pontotoc’s offense. “We also had a good pace. We were working together.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After Tishomingo County got within seven points, Pontotoc went on an 8-2 run.
Point Maker: Ball shot 5 of 9 from the field.
Talking Point: “We knew how they guarded, and we knew what we needed to attack. We turned it over a little too much, but overall we executed all the way around.” – Heard
