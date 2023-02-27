JACKSON – Pontotoc raced out of the gate and then had to white-knuckle it to the finish line Monday night.
The Lady Warriors held off Quitman for a 51-46 win in the Class 4A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum. They will play in the title game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Pontotoc (31-3) knocked down its first five 3-point shots of the game and opened up a 23-8 lead. But the hot streak came to an end.
“The thing is, we got in our head we’re never going to miss again, and we just kept shooting jumper after jumper. And we’re not attacking them while they’re attacking us,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said.
Quitman (21-9) rallied behind the play of point guard Aaliyah Nixon, who finished with a game-high 21 points. Her runner with 1:31 left in the game cut Pontotoc’s lead to 45-39, and then she hit a pair of free throws to make it 49-44 with 34 seconds to go.
But the Lady Warriors got some big stops otherwise, including a pair of steals by Channing Lane in the final 90 seconds.
“We did not have our ideal defensive performance coming out of halftime,” Heard said. “I changed defenses, it didn’t work out. … But then we flipped back and the girls got back in it.”
Sadie Stegall led Pontotoc with 12 points, while Lane had 11. Point guard Ella Hill also scored 11, and she made the first two 3-pointers during Pontotoc’s quick start. Hill also notched five steals and three assists.
“She doesn’t get the credit she deserves because of the stat line, but she’s been in the middle of everything for two-straight years and is extremely valuable out there,” Heard said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: A steal by Lane led to two free throws for Alayna Ball to give Pontotoc a 47-39 lead with 1:10 left.
Point Maker: Stegall shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “I just went out there and played free and took what I got.” – Hill, on her offense
