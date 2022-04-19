Corinth softball didn’t merely survive Division 1-4A, it finished on top.
When the Lady Warriors faced Tishomingo County on Thursday, they could claim the 1-4A crown either by winning or by losing by two runs or less. But a loss by more than two runs meant no playoff berth at all.
“It was a pretty intense situation,” Corinth coach Maggi Vondenstein said.
Corinth (16-5-1), ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, got an 8-4 win to finish at 8-2 in division play. That gave the Lady Warriors a No. 1 playoff seed and first-round bye for the playoffs, which start Friday.
No. 8 Tishomingo County will be stuck at home. Caledonia and No. 6 Itawamba AHS are the other two playoff teams from 1-4A.
Corinth suffered back-to-back losses to those teams but bounced back by beating Mooreville and then Tish County.
“It came down to where we knew we had to win,” Vondenstein said. “We had a couple of rough games there, and we finally got it together, got our bats going and were able to pull some wins out to secure our spot.”
The star of Corinth’s division-clinching win was an eighth grader, Kinley Pittman. She was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, and she tossed a complete game, allowing four runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts.
Pittman is a first-year player, but Vondenstein had no problem putting her in the pitcher’s circle for such a big game.
“She’s a gamer,” Vondenstein said. “When push comes to shove, she’s going to go to work. I have just as much confidence in her as I do with Carys (Goodwin), and I felt like she was ready for that kind of situation.”
Goodwin, a senior, has been the team’s ace. She’s 8-3 with a 2.19 ERA. But Pittman has been a strong No. 2, sporting a 7-1 record with a 3.33 ERA and team-high 72 strikeouts.
“It helps us tremendously. It’s two different looks on the mound,” Vondenstein said.
At the plate, Pittman leads Corinth with a .431 average and 20 RBIs.
After closing out the regular season tonight against Muscle Shoals (Ala.), the Lady Warriors will be off until April 29, which is when the second round of the playoffs begins.