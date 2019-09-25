PONTOTOC • If ever there was an encouraging loss, it was this one.
Pontotoc’s volleyball team barely staved off a sweep and scrapped its way to a fifth set before Caledonia finally prevailed on Tuesday night, 3-2 (25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 20-25, 15-7).
The Lady Confederates (17-5, 6-0) maintained control of the Division 2-4A race with the win.
Pontotoc (13-9, 4-2) played much better than the first time these teams met, when Caledonia rolled to a 3-0 win. It seemed headed that way this time, too, as the visitors held leads of 23-14 and 24-19 in the third set.
“I know moral victories don’t go down in the coaching record for anything, but tonight was one,” Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor said. “I was really proud of the fight we had tonight.”
After winning the third set, the Lady Warriors rode that momentum into the fourth. De’Aisha Browner and Kensley Nowicki led the charge and finished with five kills each.
Caledonia finally recovered in the fifth set with senior captain Tori Brooks returning to form after a quiet fourth set.
Brooks was all over the floor, finishing with 18 kills and six digs. She said the key to her team finding its footing after blowing the third set was “playing smart, not necessarily trying to just kill the ball.”
Caledonia coach Samantha Brooks – Tori’s mother – said the team’s closeness is what carried them through.
“When they get down, they don’t start biting each other’s heads off,” she said. “They’re encouraging, and I think that ultimately pushes us through, is that mental toughness.”
Caledonia was in control for the first two sets, neutralizing the power of Browner while finding holes in Pontotoc’s defense.
Samantha Brooks dug into her bench in the third set, which helped facilitate Pontotoc’s rally. But she credited the Lady Warriors’ scrappiness.
“One of the things I said to the girls in the huddle is, ‘We’ve got to just put the ball away. They’re picking up everything.’ And ultimately we ended up doing that.”
Caledonia had a strong service game, recording 13 aces. Maddy Suggs had 33 digs, while Camrryn Johnson had 35 assists.
Caroline Howard had 20 digs for Pontotoc.
“If we have to play them again in the playoffs,” McGregor said, “we’re ready to get them.”