Pontotoc’s girls are having to make a big in-season adjustment.
The No. 7-ranked Lady Warriors (9-1) recently lost leading scorer Molly Sansing to an ACL injury. The senior guard was averaging 14 points per game.
“We’re losing a lot with Molly in a lot of different ways,” coach Kyle Heard said. “She has had the senior year I think she was hoping to have. We’re making some adjustments. We’ve got multiple people that are prepared to try to step into that role the best they can.”
One of those players is sophomore Channing Lane, who was Sansing’s heir apparent at the shooting guard position. Her timeline just got pushed up.
“Channing’s going to do fine for us, it’s just she’s in the process of growing up,” Heard said.
Senior Sadie Stegall will see some time in Sansing’s spot, too. As for who will pick up the scoring slack, junior forward Alayna Ball will be counted on heavily. She’s averaging 12.7 points per game.
Minus Sansing, Pontotoc’s challenge on Saturday becomes even more formidable. The Lady Warriors will host Brandon in the Tangle on the Trail, with tipoff scheduled for noon.
Brandon (7-3) is led by Kynnedi Davis, one of the top-rated players in the state.
“They’re going to be a 6A contender,” Heard said. “… They’re going to be really big for us and athletic, and it’s one of those games that can really get you ready to try to win some games in the playoffs.”
The premier matchup Saturday will feature Germantown against Hoover (Ala.). Germantown (10-1) is led by five-star Texas commit Madison Booker, who averages 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. Hoover (10-0) has Reniya Kelly, a North Carolina commit who ESPN rates as the state of Alabama’s top prospect.
Other matchups include Olive Branch vs. Belmont, Ingomar vs. Horn Lake and Tupelo vs. Gulfport.
“We tried to broaden it a little bit this year and get a little more statewide,” Heard said, “try to bring in a few more really talented players.”
