PONTOTOC – There’s a lot of season left, but Pontotoc so far looks like the team to beat in a stacked Division 2-4A.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Warriors (10-3, 4-0) got a big win Friday night, taking down Houston 8-3 to remain atop the standings. The victory came a day after beating No. 7 South Pontotoc.
“We’re playing pretty good, but you’ve got teams like South and Houston and you’ve got North Pontotoc with (coach) Dana Rhea,” Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon said. “… It’s a tough division.”
Houston (7-6, 2-1) entered Friday’s game batting .380 as a team, but Pontotoc ace Averi Bridgman kept those bats largely quiet. In five-plus innings, she allowed three runs on seven hits. She got pulled in the sixth inning after allowing back-to-back home runs to Jenna Walters and P.J. Cooper.
“She threw last night, too, against South, and they worked her pretty good,” Wildmon said. “I was excited we got her through the fifth. I probably should’ve pulled her before that. … She kept them off balance for the most part.”
Pontotoc gave Bridgman (6-0) plenty of run support thanks to two big innings.
After Houston went up 1-0 in the second, the Lady Warriors scored three in the third. Addison Owen and Alexia Rogers had RBI doubles sandwiched around a Sadie Stegall RBI single.
Two innings later, Pontotoc put up five runs with the help of four hits and two Houston errors. Pontotoc finished the game with 10 hits, including two apiece by Owen and Rogers.
“We hit the ball decent. Like everybody else, I’d like to see them hit it better and a little more consistently, but we’ll take what we can get,” Wildmon said.
The Lady Hilltoppers tried to get a rally going in the fourth inning, putting runners at the corners with one out. But an attempted bunt was caught in the air by third basman Channing Lane, who threw to shortstop Allie Beckley to double the runner off third.
Pontotoc played errorless defense on the night.
“They helped me a lot,” Bridgman said. “If we hadn’t had some of those plays, we probably would’ve been tied right now.”
Sydney Bean (7-3) took the loss. She allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Pontotoc batted around in the fifth, getting an RBI double from Lane and a two-run single from Joryie McKnight.
Big Stat: Houston committed three errors.
Coach Speak: “She didn’t miss a spot. She worked in and out, she changed speeds enough, hit corners.” – Houston’s Derick Kirby, on Bridgman