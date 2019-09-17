CORINTH • Corinth exorcised its New Albany demons on Tuesday night.
Looking dead in the water after three sets, the Lady Warriors rallied for a 3-2 win (25-23, 16-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10) in a big Division 1-4A match.
Corinth (20-2, 1-0) has lost out to New Albany in the division race the past two years, and that mental block resurfaced on Tuesday.
“We let them mentally wear us out a little bit in that third set,” Corinth coach Kelly Wright said, “but I told them, ‘This is a test of wills right here. This is a playoff-caliber game. You either learn to win these types of games or you’re going to learn how to lose these types of games.’”
After taking the first set, Corinth saw the momentum quickly flip to New Albany (14-8, 3-1), which closed out the third set on a 10-1 run.
Greta Blakemore, who finished with 24 kills, led the Lady Bulldogs’ attack. The fourth set was tight most of the way, and Corinth found a way to finish it.
“I think we just kind of got content and thought we had it and let them go, and they took advantage of that,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “We’ve got to learn how to finish, and we did not finish.”
Corinth’s rally was sparked by its front line of Allison Greene, Katie Nakagawa and Saili Weeden, who benefited from crisper passing. Those three combined for 36 kills, led by Greene’s 15.
“A lot of our problem early was we didn’t pass very well, and we issued a challenge to our back row to respond, and they did,” Wright said. “That creates so much for us offensively when our back row plays as well as they did in that stretch.”
In the final set, Corinth raced out to an 11-4 lead and never trailed.
“We had to do better, because we weren’t going to get out of this if we weren’t perfect,” said Greene, who also had 13 assists. “And when it comes down to the fifth set, it’s really a battle of who’s perfect.”
Maggie Moore had 41 digs for New Albany, while Anna Greene had 21 assists for Corinth.