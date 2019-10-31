PONTOTOC • The loss still haunts Kyle Heard.
Entering the 2019 Class 4A playoffs, his Pontotoc Lady Warriors were ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal and set to make a run to the state final. They were 28-2, and beating first-round foe New Albany seemed little more than a formality.
But the Lady Bulldogs pulled off a stunner, winning 55-51 at Pontotoc.
“Every morning when I take a shower, it pops in my head that we should have been playing for a state championship,” said Heard, who is entering his third year as head coach.
He admits that both he and the players were peeking ahead to a possible third-round matchup with Ripley. Consider it a hard lesson learned.
“It makes us think we should take it one game at a time instead of thinking about future games,” junior guard Sky Vaughn said. “That’s what we did last year, which was a major disappointment. We don’t want that to happen again.”
Fortunately for Pontotoc, the Daily Journal’s preseason No. 1 team, all of its major components return this season. Six players, including Vaughn, have starting experience.
Jadyn Spears is back at point guard, while leading scorer DeeDee Shephard (18.3 ppg) returns at shooting guard. Shephard has been battling an ankle injury since April, but Heard hopes to have her close to full speed once the season begins.
Samya Brooks and Angela Middleton split time in the post last season, but Middleton has been moved to guard and is thriving there. Heard expects her to be a “breakout player.”
Confidence game
Brooks, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, averaged 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds last season. Heard said she’s a lot more confident entering this season.
“Now she’s getting comfortable in her shoes and what we’re expecting out of her, and it’s helping her blossom that she’s the five, and she knows she is,” he said.
Amber McCoy is also back.
There is plenty of depth behind that group, from Allie Beckley to Riley Stanford to Molly Sansing. Pontotoc has also added a transfer, 5-10 Ariana Blockmon, from West Memphis (Ark.).
With all these pieces in place, the Lady Warriors don’t want to waste another shot at winning state.
Vaughn spoke for the whole team when she said, “I feel like we can do something big this year.”