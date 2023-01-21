FULTON – Choctaw Central is young, fast and dangerous. Itawamba AHS learned that the hard way Saturday afternoon.
In a Class 4A first-round girls soccer playoff match, Choctaw Central kept the jets turned on in a 6-2 victory. The Lady Warriors (7-6) will travel to Richland for the second round.
The visitors staked a 3-0 halftime lead, but Itawamba (14-9) got back in the game early in the second half. Melanie Holt drove home a penalty kick in the 43rd minute, and Olivia Smith scored on a rebound shot a few minutes later to make it a 3-2 game.
But Choctaw Central had an answer. Freshman Yazzlyn Alex looped in a shot from the top corner of the box in the 50th minute for her second goal of the game and a two-goal edge.
“Tried to get some of my subs in, then once the two quick goals came, I threw my starters back out there so we can finish it out,” Choctaw coach Cambree York said.
Lacey Alex, an eighth grader, got behind the defense and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one in the 64th minute. And then eighth grader Kailynn Perry intercepted a pass 40 yards from goal and raced in for another score to make it 6-2.
Choctaw Central’s speed was a problem for IAHS all game. On Yazzlyn Alex’s first goal, she deked the goalie for an open-net goal to make it 3-0 in the 30th minute.
“They were really fast,” IAHS coach Randy Earnest said. “That’s what thing we’ve seen on film, is if we let them run, it’s going to be hard to catch them.”
Lacey Alex and Perry had two goals apiece. The Lady Warriors had 11 shots on goal, while the Lady Indians had nine.
Itawamba had 10 corner kick opportunities, but they call came up empty.
“They’re really physical defensively,” Earnest said. “We knew they would be, but they didn’t mis-hit balls, did a good job of clearing their lines and getting it to those girls up top and putting us on our heels.”
