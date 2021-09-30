TUPELO – With a playoff berth on the line, Tupelo spared itself the heartache it experienced last season.
The Lady Wave rallied to beat Starkville on Thursday, 3-2 (25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-6). That gives them the No. 2 playoff seed out of Division 3-6A.
Oxford is the No. 1 seed.
Tupelo (16-13, 4-2) only needed to win two sets to clinch a postseason spot, but coach Laurie Bishop wasn’t about to tell her team that.
“I just told them we had to win. I didn’t say, ‘Hey, we can only win two sets,’ none of that,” Bishop said.
Tupelo was in a similar position last season, needing only to win one set against Lewisburg in its final division game. The Wave lost 3-0.
“I can speak for the seniors, we really wanted to make it to the playoffs this year,” Annabelle Rios said. “We thought about how we needed to step up our game that last set and how we cannot lose this.”
After Tupelo relinquished the momentum in the second and third sets, Rios helped regain it in the fourth. She had back-to-back kills to tie it 18-18, and then Tupelo closed with a 7-0 run as sophomore Arranda Mitchell had two kills and a block.
Rios finished with 11 kills and seven service aces. Fellow senior Taylor Rogers also had a big match, notching six kills and five aces.
After Tupelo kept hurting itself with a slew of mistakes in the middle part of the match, Bishop had a simple message for them during a timeout while trailing 17-16 in the fourth set.
“We talked about simplifying. Don’t try to do anything super fancy, just play really good, solid volleyball,” she said.
The Lady Wave played loose the rest of the way and cruised in the decisive fifth set.
Starkville (9-9, 2-4) was led by Abbigail Upchurch, who had 12 kills and five aces. Zariyah Edwards had eight blocks.
The Lady Yellowjackets were missing two starters.
“They like to hold onto that last point,” Starkville coach Sierra Pittman said. “That’s what kind of hurts them in the end. In every single game, they hold onto that last point. They’ve got to learn to stop.”
Tupelo closes out the regular season with two non-division games next week, and the playoffs begin Oct. 12.