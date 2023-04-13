TUPELO – Tupelo is one win away from a division title.
The Lady Wave celebrated Senior Night by pounding Starkville 13-0 in four innings on Thursday. Another win against the Lady Jackets on Monday will give Tupelo (9-10, 4-1) the 1-6A crown.
That would be quite the feat for a team that went 6-23 last season.
“These girls have come in Day 1, worked super hard,” third-year head coach Hayley Hogue said. “They’ve worked hard to get this far. They continue to work hard, show up at practice day in, day out and put in the time and the effort.”
Tupelo came hot out of the gate against Starkville (4-9, 0-5), scoring five runs on four hits in the first inning. Leah Stribling had a two-run single to highlight the frame.
The Lady Wave scored their next eight runs while getting just two hits, as Starkville starter Olivia Mattison had trouble finding the strike zone. Tupelo also tore up the base paths, stealing five bases. Freshman Jazmine Quinn had three steals.
“She’s blazing fast. We like using that tool, and she does, too,” Hogue said.
Six different players had one hit apiece for Tupelo. Quinn was one of those, and she scored all three times she reached base.
The center fielder said her team has improved this season due to their tight bond.
“We’ve come very far as a team together,” Quinn said.
In the circle, Wave starter Zha’Nya McCoy (2-2) allowed just one hit while striking out six and walking one. Tupelo played errorless defense behind her, while Starkville committed three miscues.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Quinn scored the game’s first run on an error, and Kaytlynn Standfield followed with a sac fly. After Stribling’s two-run single, Jordyn Ivy had an RBI single.
Big Stat: The top three hitters in Tupelo’s order scored a combined nine runs.
Coach Speak: “She was hitting her spots. She was doing exactly what she was supposed to do.” – Hogue, on McCoy
