ITTA BENA — It’s been a while since Tupelo’s girls have been in the Mississippi Coliseum.
Now they’re heading back to the Big House.
Behind the play of Mikayla Riley and Nadia Norfleet, the Lady Wave were able to hold off Horn Lake 58-51 in the quarterfinal round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Mississippi Valley State on Friday afternoon.
Tupelo (25-3) will face the Biloxi-Northwest Rankin winner on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
This will be the first time since 2007 that the Lady Wave made it to the Mississippi Coliseum.
“I was proud of our team of being able to fight through adversity. We had a lot of adversity throughout the game, and the girls found a way to win,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. “We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and whoever was going to make more plays was going to win.”
The first half was back and forth.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Wave were tied 16-16 at the end of the first quarter.
With Horn Lake leading 26-21 with just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Tupelo went on a 12-0 run to take a 33-26 lead with 1:43 left.
The Lady Wave headed into halftime up 33-31.
Midway through the third quarter, Horn Lake went on an 8-2 run to take a 40-38, but Tupelo responded with a 10-2 run to end the quarter to take a 48-44 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Tupelo never trailed, although Horn Lake did cut the lead down to one at 50-49 with six minutes left.
With 1:21 left in the fourth, Norfleet hit a layup to give the Lady Wave a 55-51 lead, and Riley hit a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left to seal the win.
“Just so proud of my girls for stepping up, especially the seniors making big plays in the fourth quarter,” Justice said. “Our seniors have worked really hard to get to this point to get over the hump and get to the coliseum.”
Riley had 19 points to lead Tupelo, while Norfleet added 15 points for the Lady Wave.
“We had to fight for four quarters and had to rebound and defend well in the fourth quarter,” Riley said. “Point guard did a good job of distributing the ball, and we did a good job of getting second-chance points.”
Southeast Missouri State signee Indiya Bowen had a game-high 29 points to lead Horn Lake (21-8).
“We missed a lot of free throws and a lot of layups,” said Horn Lake coach Darryl Partee. “Give Tupelo credit, they took advantage of those, and we didn’t play well.”
