TUPELO • Tupelo’s volleyball team could be greater than the sum of its parts. Coach Laurie Bishop certainly hopes that’s the case.
The Lady Wave opened preseason practices this week, and while there are no stars on the roster, there are several complementary pieces. That was evident during the Bob Bertucci Volleyball Camp last week at Tupelo.
“I was told by several people who worked with especially the varsity group that they play better together than as individuals,” Bishop said. “I can’t really ask for much more than that.”
Tupelo returns six seniors from last season’s team, which went 18-14 and lost to DeSoto Central in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. One of those seniors is setter Paris Morris, who had 160 assists last year. She’ll be setting for front line players like senior Skyla Adair (124 kills) and sophomore Gracie Hopkins, who played mainly JV last season.
“I would definitely say we all fit together, because we couldn’t be superstars without each other,” Morris said. “We all need a passer, a setter, a great hitter to get a point.”
Two of Tupelo’s better passers will anchor the back line in senior India Bowens and junior Miracle Hereford.
Tupelo will be relying on a handful of sophomores, including Hopkins, Avery Peters and Loren Zimmerman. It makes for a balanced mix of experience and youth.
“It’s definitely going to be a very different rotation. I’m excited for some of the younger girls to step up,” Bishop said.
One area of particular focus will be the mental game. The Lady Wave had a habit last season of dropping their heads when games got sideways, and Bishop said her girls must learn to “push through and play through” adversity.
Hopkins, while short on varsity experience, hopes to be of help in that regard.
“I hope I can uplift them, because a lot of times when we start losing, everybody starts getting down,” she said. “So just keeping the attitudes up.”
Tupelo opens the season Aug. 11 at home against Center Hill.
