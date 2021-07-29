Lady Wave look to be versatile By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Peters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • What Tupelo’s volleyball team lacks in experience, it hopes to make up for in versatility.Entering preseason camp this week, not much was set in stone as far as the Lady Wave’s lineup. Six seniors graduated from last year’s 20-3 team, and there will be a lot of youth on the court.Only three players with significant experience return: Seniors Autumn Peters, Annabelle Rios and Taylor Rogers. Tupelo also picked up Mooreville transfer Reylee Paradis, a senior.“I told the girls, ‘We don’t have any set positions, we don’t have any set rotations. You’ve just got to be ready to roll,’” coach Laurie Bishop said.Among those lost to graduation were All-Area first-team picks Maggie Griggs and Mallory Peters – Autumn’s sister. Griggs was an outside hitter and Mallory Peters was a setter.Autumn Peters played middle blocker last season but will now see a lot of time at outside hitter.“I feel like that’s one of my better skills, is going wherever I need to play,” Peters said. “That’s one of our team’s best skills is being able to be versatile.”Promising freshmenTupelo has a freshman group that Bishop is high on, and some of them will need to contribute this fall.“We’ve got some young girls that are coming into their own, and I’m excited to see what we’re able to do and how they’re able to fill these spots,” Bishop said.Despite their record last year, the Lady Wave missed the playoffs. They were in the state’s toughest division, which included Lewisburg and state champ DeSoto Central.This season, realignment has put Tupelo in a division with Grenada, Oxford and Starkville. Still a formidable division, but probably not as unforgiving.“It’s not going to hurt our feelings not to need a condo (in DeSoto County) this year,” said Bishop. “We’re excited to have Oxford back in the district. That feels like a natural rival for us.”Tupelo opens Aug. 10 at home against DeSoto. brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tupelo Volleyball Laurie Bishop Autumn Peters Sport Mallory Peters Lot Maggie Griggs Wave Bishop Oxford Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists