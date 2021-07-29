TUPELO What Tupelo’s volleyball team lacks in experience, it hopes to make up for in versatility.

Entering preseason camp this week, not much was set in stone as far as the Lady Wave’s lineup. Six seniors graduated from last year’s 20-3 team, and there will be a lot of youth on the court.

Only three players with significant experience return: Seniors Autumn Peters, Annabelle Rios and Taylor Rogers. Tupelo also picked up Mooreville transfer Reylee Paradis, a senior.

“I told the girls, ‘We don’t have any set positions, we don’t have any set rotations. You’ve just got to be ready to roll,’” coach Laurie Bishop said.

Among those lost to graduation were All-Area first-team picks Maggie Griggs and Mallory Peters – Autumn’s sister. Griggs was an outside hitter and Mallory Peters was a setter.

Autumn Peters played middle blocker last season but will now see a lot of time at outside hitter.

“I feel like that’s one of my better skills, is going wherever I need to play,” Peters said. “That’s one of our team’s best skills is being able to be versatile.”

Promising freshmen

Tupelo has a freshman group that Bishop is high on, and some of them will need to contribute this fall.

“We’ve got some young girls that are coming into their own, and I’m excited to see what we’re able to do and how they’re able to fill these spots,” Bishop said.

Despite their record last year, the Lady Wave missed the playoffs. They were in the state’s toughest division, which included Lewisburg and state champ DeSoto Central.

This season, realignment has put Tupelo in a division with Grenada, Oxford and Starkville. Still a formidable division, but probably not as unforgiving.

“It’s not going to hurt our feelings not to need a condo (in DeSoto County) this year,” said Bishop. “We’re excited to have Oxford back in the district. That feels like a natural rival for us.”

Tupelo opens Aug. 10 at home against DeSoto.

