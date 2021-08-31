TUPELO • New rotations and fresh faces had Tupelo on shaky ground at times.
The Lady Wave ultimately figured things out to take a 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 25-16) win over Regents on Tuesday night.
Annabelle Rios was just one of many moving into a new spot, transitioning from middle blocker to outside hitter against Regents (9-8), after normal starter Taylor Rogers missed the match with a concussion.
Rios set the tone for Tupelo (5-3) in the first two sets, using a trio of both aces and kills to help the Lady Wave edge out a 25-20 win in the first set after surrendering a nine-point lead at one point. Then, in the second set, the senior sparked a comeback as Tupelo found itself down 18-11, where Rios scored seven of the team’s final 14 points with four kills and three aces.
She finished with nine kills, seven aces and nine digs.
“I just had the mindset of don’t miss my serves, try and get all my hits in and make as little errors as possible,” said Rios.
Regents broke a 25-24 deficit in the third set with three-straight points to win its only set of the night. It’s an improvement from a year ago, when the Lady Lions lost to Tupelo twice in straight sets, a sign of promise with such a young roster.
Regents has just one senior, one junior, and the rest of the team is freshmen or younger.
“We’ve definitely grown a lot,” said Regents head coach Kacie Hengler, who’s in her second year with the program. “We are still babies, but for how old they are, they play way above their age.”
The Lady Lions’ youth bit them in the fourth and final set.
Tied 16-16, Tupelo ended the match with a 9-0 run, using one kill from Rios and eight errors on Regents’ side of the net to seal the win.
“I think when you have two fairly solid and aggressive teams, you force the other team to make a lot of errors,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “I think we exchanged that at times throughout the match.”
Jeremanisha McGaughey, who transferred back to Tupelo after leaving in the sixth grade to Nashville, Tennessee, led the team with 10 kills in her first game with the Lady Wave. Autumn Peters added seven kills and five aces.
Freshman Lauren Niemeyer topped Regents with 12 kills.