PONTOTOC • Both head coaches had reasons to smile after Tupelo’s 60-55 win over Lafayette at the Tangle on the Trail on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 3-ranked Lady Wave rallied in the second half to knock off the No. 1 Lady Commodores. Despite losing, Lafayette coach Shayne Linzy had no issues with how his team played.
“I have nothing negative to say,” Linzy said. “After our last two ballgames in the Biloxi tournament, I was thrilled to see us play like this tonight.”
This was the first game for Lafayette (11-2) since Dec. 28, when it suffered its first loss of the season, against Faith Academy.
Tupelo (17-1) has now won seven in a row. This one didn’t come easy, as Lafayette built a 40-33 lead in the third quarter.
The Lady Wave, who led 33-31 at halftime, were held scoreless for the first 4:35 of the second half. Coach Matt Justice then employed a trap defense, and that quickly paid dividends.
Tupelo took its first lead of the half at 51-49 on a pair of Che’Mya Carouthers free throws with 3:59 left in the fourth. Lafayette tied it, but Kenzie Sharp’s 3-pointer gave Tupelo the lead for good.
“They had gotten into a rhythm where (Kimaya) Dixon and (Azariah) Buford were getting into that paint,” Justice said. “I felt like (the trap) kind of slowed them and made them think a little bit more and kept them off-balance.”
Tupelo made 4 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute and was 20 of 30 for the game. Lafayette was 9 of 15.
Carouthers led Tupelo with 17 points, and Makayla Riley added 11. Buford and Karizma Norphlet had 13 apiece for Lafayette, Molly Jones scored 10, and Dixon had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Buford also had six steals.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo used a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to take a 56-51 lead.
Point Maker: Carouthers shot 5 of 12 from the field and made 5 of 6 free throws.
Talking Point: “It just gives us more confidence as a team that if we play together, we can beat anybody if we want to,” Carouthers said.
Other games
(G) Belmont 51, Pine Grove 47: Abby Kuykendall’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left gave No. 6 Belmont (16-1) a 49-47 lead, and Macie Walker iced it with two free throws with 4 seconds to go.
Kuykendall finished with 12 points, while Walker had 11. Freshman Mary-Grace Storment had 15 and made 10 of 11 free throws.
Karlie Rogers led No. 9 Pine Grove (12-6) with 21 points.
(G) Ripley 59, Choctaw Central 41: Siarra Jackson scored 33 points, and No. 5 Ripley (14-2) pulled away in the fourth.
Melanian Jimmie led the Lady Warriors (11-2) with 12 points.
(G) Olive Branch 58, Pontotoc 43: Endya Buford scored 21 points to lead the reigning Class 5A state champs, who now play in 6A. Bryneisha Eason added 10 points for Olive Branch (12-3).
Samya Brooks scored 11 to pace No. 2-ranked Pontotoc (13-3).