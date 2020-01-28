TUPELO • Tupelo put the hammer down and then held on for dear life.
The Lady Wave beat Olive Branch, 62-56, on Tuesday night in a Division 1-6A game. The final score was the closest the Lady Conquistadors got after falling behind 18-0 to start the game.
Tupelo (22-2, 4-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team, scored on its first six possessions and made five of its first six 3-point attempts.
“We were prepared for this game. Being prepared helped how we came out,” said Tupelo’s Che’Mya Carouthers, who sank three triples during the fast start.
Tupelo led 22-7 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime. The lead reached 20 points in the third quarter, but Olive Branch (16-5, 4-1) – last year’s 5A state champ – didn’t fold.
Endya Buford, a Memphis signee, sparked an 18-1 run as the Lady Quistors drew within 55-48 in the fourth. But she fouled out late, and Tupelo held on.
Olive Branch was undone in part by turnovers. It committed 20 on the game, including eight in the fateful first quarter.
“We take pride in forcing it and maintaining it, but today we had a lot of them that went opposite of that, and it cost us,” Olive Branch coach Jason Thompson said. “We got too deep in the mud, and we couldn’t work our way out of it.”
Carouthers led Tupelo with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kenzie Sharp also had 14 points, while Halle Traylor added 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Wave shot 9 of 22 from 3-point range.
Buford finished with 23 points to lead all scorers, but she only had four at halftime.
Despite the loss, Olive Branch can still clinch the division by beating DeSoto Central on Friday. The Lady Quistors defeated Tupelo by 16 points earlier this season, so they hold the tie-breaker.
(B) Olive Branch 63, Tupelo 50: Cameron Matthews scored 22 points to lead Olive Branch (17-4, 6-0). Lamarus Miller had 11 for Tupelo (17-8, 3-2).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo held Olive Branch scoreless until the 3:48 mark of the first quarter.
Point Maker: Carouthers made 5 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “With that win, it gives us some momentum going into the end of the season to try and finish out strong.” – Tupelo coach Matt Justice