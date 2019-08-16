TUPELO • Tupelo’s volleyball team opened its home schedule by sweeping past Lafayette on Thursday.
The Lady Wave won in straight sets: 25-19, 25-11 and 25-19. Lexie Freeman, a senior, led the effort with nine kills and seven digs.
Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said it was one of the best games of Freeman’s career.
“I feel pretty good about the way I played,” Freeman said. “I probably got the most kills I have all season. I tried my best to get the ball up, and it was a fun game.”
There were several strong individual performances for Tupelo (4-3). Junior Mallory Peters had four kills – all of the dink-and-dunk variety, and Ivey Young had seven digs.
Junior Maggie Griggs served up six aces on the night. Three of those came in the second set, when the Lady Wave scored nine-straight points to take a 10-2 lead.
The service game was big in making Tupelo’s offense run smoothly.
“Serve-receive is such a huge part of the game, and it just enables us to run our offense,” Bishop said. “When it’s good, it’s really good, and we’re able to operate it the way we want it.”
Lafayette (0-2) didn’t go down easily, taking a 9-5 lead in the third set. Tupelo then reeled off 11 unanswered points.
The Lady Commodores drew within 20-16 but could get no closer.
A traditionally strong program, Lafayette has a lot of kinks to work out due to a youthful roster.
“We’re returning two starters and a few that played a few minutes here and there, but we’re really learning each other,” coach Clint Jordan said.
Alissa Hawes had six kills for Tupelo, while Autum Peters had five. Tupelo had 34 as a team.
The Lady Wave return to action Tuesday with a trip to Caledonia. Lafayette is back on the court Monday at home versus Cleveland Central.