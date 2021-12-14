TUPELO • Avery Hooker’s early goal in the first half was good enough for Tupelo on Tuesday night.
The senior striker’s score in the 23rd minute secured a 1-0 win over rival Oxford in the Lady Golden Wave’s Division 1-6A opener.
Tupelo (8-2, 1-0) was the aggressor from the start. That mentality allowed Hooker to display her speed in the match’s only goal on a great kick-ahead pass from Caroline Chandler, where, then, Hooker smoked the attempt off the left post and into the back of the net.
“It was a good goal to start the game off on a good note,” said Hooker. “I feel like we pressed really hard, so it kind of made an opening for the through-ball there. I just dribbled and got my head up and made sure to know where the keeper was so I could finish it.”
From there, the Lady Wave locked in defensively, limiting Oxford to just six shots the rest of the way – four of those on goal. Tupelo goalkeeper A.K. Harrell made all four saves to record the clean sheet.
“Our backline is just really strong,” Tupelo head coach Diane Rulewicz said of the defensive effort. “They all know each other very, very well. So they play really well together.”
Hooker had a chance to add to her big night with a penalty kick in the 50th minute, but her attempt was saved by Kaitlyn Urbanek, who had just entered the game to start the second half.
Urbanek’s save could've provided a spark for Oxford (8-2-1, 2-1), but the Lady Chargers made little headway from that point.
“We just came out a little flat,” said Oxford head coach Hunter Crane. “Our possessions weren’t really good.”
(B) Tupelo 2, Oxford 1
The Golden Wave (9-2, 1-0) struck first with a goal off a putback from West Hill in the 55th minute. Tim Elders added a goal on a penalty kick in the 70th.
Oxford (7-5, 1-2) scored in the final minute on a header from Junior Sandoval off the assist from José Gonzalez.