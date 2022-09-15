Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TUPELO – The pieces aren’t yet a perfect fit, but they’re starting to click into place for Tupelo’s volleyball team.
The Lady Wave picked up a big win Thursday night, taking down Starkville 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-15). Tupelo (9-10, 3-1) is now solidly in second place in Division 3-6A.
Coach Laurie Bishop has been fiddling with her rotations all season and has finally found one that works.
“We’ve definitely moved a lot of pieces around.” Bishop said. “We’ve got the pieces, we’ve got the height. We’ve got some strong players in all the different positions. I think it’s just (a matter) of gelling it together here in the next few weeks.”
The Lady Wave have become more consistent at the net, and that part of the game is what bailed them out during a rough second set. Starkville (7-13, 1-3) opened up a 13-5 lead with the help of several serving and hitting errors by Tupelo.
But Loren Zimmerman, Nisha McGaughy and others helped the Wave crawl back in it. Tupelo eventually took the lead at 19-18 and never trailed again.
“Whenever our attitudes are up, it helps the whole team,” Zimmerman said. “When we get one good hit, it really helps out the team’s momentum.”
Zimmerman finished with 12 kills. Skyla Adair had six kills and McGaughy notched five. Tupelo had 34 kills as a team.
“Front row is starting to come along,” Bishop said. “We’re getting a lot of touches on the block, which of course helps us defensively in the back row. And our back row has really stepped up. Miracle (Hereford) is doing a fantastic job at libero.”
Hereford was a consistent presence in the middle of the floor, recording 20 assists and 21 digs.
Tupelo raced out to a 10-3 lead in the third set. Starkville fought back within 11-10, but Zimmerman had three kills to help close it out.
“It’s just about momentum,” Starkville coach Haley Maughan said. “They had more moments where they got the momentum over us than we got it back.”
