Tupelo’s girls are trying to reclaim the momentum that was stolen by COVID-19.
The Lady Wave basketball team started the season 3-0, and the starting lineup – two seniors, a junior, a sophomore and a freshman – was starting to coalesce.
“We played those first three games, and that third game I was thinking, OK, we’re starting to figure some things out,” coach Matt Justice said. “We’re kind of back to that again.”
Tupelo went four weeks between games because of COVID-19 and the holidays. The Lady Wave (4-1) returned to action last week, losing to Hernando 42-38 on Thursday and beating Nettleton 58-39 on Friday.
Tupelo, the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team, was able to hold three practices last week before playing Hernando.
“We’re still trying to get our legs under us. That’s going to take maybe a couple of weeks,” Justice said.
Tupelo, which went 27-4 last season, is led by senior guards Jaliscia Florence and Halle Traylor. The starting five is rounded out by junior Shakinah Jackson, sophomore Mikayla Riley and freshman Lamarah Cleaves.
Riley, a 5-foot-8 guard, leads the team in scoring at 18.8 points per game – 10 points higher than her average last season. She scored 27 in the season opener and has eased the loss of Che’Mya Carouthers to graduation.
Florence (7.4 ppg), the point guard, and Traylor (15.0 ppg) bring a wealth of experience to the table. Jackson (6.8 ppg) and Cleaves (5.0 ppg) both saw extensive action last year.
Recently added to the mix is Jade Rucker, a 6-1 eighth grader who Justice said is the best player in the state in her age group. She made her varsity debut against Nettleton on Friday.
“Getting some experience with these girls that have been here and building their team chemistry, it’s going to take a little bit of time for them to mold their chemistry on the court,” Justice said.
The Lady Wave still like to push the tempo on both ends of the court, and Justice isn’t going to dial back the aggressiveness. He’ll get a good look at his team’s progress this Friday when Tupelo hosts No. 6 Pontotoc.
“Tupelo and Pontotoc’s got a good rivalry the last couple of years,” said Justice, “so it’ll be a really good game to see where we’re at as a young team to play a team that compares to a 6A team that we’ll see down the road.”