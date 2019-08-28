TUPELO • It went a set longer than perhaps it should have, but Tupelo’s Division 1-6A volleyball opener ended in victory on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave held off a scrappy Olive Branch team, 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18).
Tupelo (6-4, 1-0) had match point twice in the third set but couldn’t close the deal. The Lady Conquistadors (0-4, 0-3) carried the momentum into the fourth set before the Lady Wave found their groove again.
“I was thinking, what happened, how’d the wheels fall off?” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “I couldn’t really pinpoint a specific thing.”
Maggie Griggs, a junior outside hitter, was able to pinpoint the problem.
“We just stopped communicating, and when we do that, the game goes downhill for us,” Griggs said.
Olive Branch was leading 6-4 in the fourth set when Tupelo reeled off nine straight points. The visitors never got the lead back as the Wave regained control at the net.
Griggs had a game-high 15 kills, while Lexie Freeman had nine.
“They played really great defense,” Bishop said of Olive Branch, “so our net play was really important just to make sure we’re moving the ball around and being efficient with that.”
Bishop was especially pleased with her team’s service game. Tupelo had 22 aces and only four service errors.
Mallory Peters had eight aces along with 25 assists, while Ivey Young notched six aces and 10 digs.
“We had a lot of great serving tonight to put us in the driver’s seat offensively. Serving was exceptional,” Bishop said.
The Lady Conquistadors kept every match close and got strong performances from Brianna Williams and Kailynn Johnson, who had 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
“They’re a very good team,” Bishop said. “They cover very well, so you’ve got to be a little bit more cognizant of where you’re putting a ball if you’re not able to really hammer them.”
Tupelo is back in action on Thursday when it visits Oxford for a non-division match.