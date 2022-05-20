HATTIESBURG – East Webster has been nearly unbeatable the last two months. Now the Lady Wolverines are undisputed champions.
East Webster capped a dominant series by pummeling Lake 11-1 in five innings on Friday in Game 2 of the Class 2A state finals, giving the program its eighth championship.
Since losing to South Pontotoc on March 18, the Lady Wolverines (29-5) have won 21 of their last 22 games.
“That was from the competition before district,” first-year head coach John Harris said. “We played a lot of big schools, competed with a lot of big schools, and rolling into district we were already tested and ready.”
The lone loss during this two-month stretch was against East Union, in Game 2 of the 2A semifinals.
“They punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t want that feeling again,” Harris said.
In two games versus Lake (26-12), the defending state champ, East Webster did all the punching, totaling 25 hits and 25 runs. A dozen of those hits came in Game 2.
Series MVP Peyton Flora and Emma Jennings had three hits apiece, and they each scored three times.
“We’ve really worked hard these past few months to get our bats rolling, because we knew that when we got to this moment we wouldn’t beat every team by a lot of runs,” Flora said.
East Webster wasted no time breaking out the bats Friday. They batted around in each of the first two innings to stake a 9-0 lead. Lake made things worse with four errors in the first inning.
Jennings smashed an RBI double in the third, and Katelee Box added an RBI single for an 11-0 lead.
Starting pitcher Liz Massey allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and walked none in five innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: East Webster scored five runs in the first inning, with three of those unearned.
Big Stat: Flora and Jennings, the first two batters in East Webster’s order, were a combined 6 for 6.
Coach Speak: “It’s good seeing a group of girls that do things the right way day in and day out, see them apply it on the field.” – Harris