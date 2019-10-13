East Webster moved on in the Class I softball playoffs with a third-round over Amory on Saturday. The Wolverines will face Houston in the North championship series.
East Webster won Game 1 9-1 on Friday and lead 3-0 in Game 2 before it was postponed.
Amory came from behind with an 11-9 win behind two homers from Connor Stevens, one from Cassidy Simmons and a seven-run sixth inning comeback.
The Lady Wolverines led by as many as four in Game 3 before the Lady Panthers tied it in a seventh inning that included back-to-back homers from Simmons and McKinley Dean. Emma Walker also homered for Amory in Game 3.
Stevens put Amory up 9-8 with her third homer of the day in the top of the eighth before East Webster tied the game in the bottom half with Coy Jennings' RBI single and walked it off on an error off the bat of Marli Brewer.