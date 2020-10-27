Division 1-5A has been controlled by West Point for the last four years, but things are changing in 2020.
With two weeks left in the regular season for 5A clubs, Lafayette (6-2, 4-1) is sitting atop the 1-5A standings with a chance to win its first division title since moving up from 4A in 2017.
“We’ve already told our kids that we have an opportunity to do something that’s never been done here before,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “The school’s never won a 5A division title. It’s taken us three years to get to the point where we can compete at this level.”
It hasn’t been from a lack of trying, though. The Commodores have fallen just shy of the mark, losing close games to West Point in each of the last three seasons that aided in their third place finishes the last two years and missing the playoffs entirely in 2017.
This year, West Point got the better of Lafayette again, as the Commodores suffered their first and only 1-5A loss, 21-15.
But Lafayette’s current four-game win streak and West Point’s back-to-back losses to Lake Cormorant and Grenada have the Commodores in control of their own destiny.
“We felt like we’ve been a play away in the West Point game the last couple of years. And you can’t take anything away from those guys, they are champions for a reason,” said Fair. “But the last couple of years we’ve lost a tight game to West Point, and we were always relying on someone else to help us win the title. This year, the circumstances have happened that we are sitting here in a position to win it ourselves.”
Lafayette is coming off its best offensive performance the season in a 57-20 win over New Hope last Friday.
The offensive output is an encouraging sign as the Commodores wrap up the regular season.
“We’re trying to spread it out and get it into some playmakers’ hands in space a little bit more,” said Fair.
One of those playmakers is 6-foot, 240-pound sophomore running back Jayden Reed.
Reed is 14 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark in just eight games played this season and has seven rushing touchdowns.
“He gets a lot of carries. That’s one thing about Lafayette, we usually have a running back that gets a few carries,” Fair said. “He’s kind of carried the load for us and done a really good job.”
Lafayette welcomes Columbus this Friday and finishes the year on the road at Lake Cormorant the following week. Fair has stayed in the ear of any players who might be looking a bit too far ahead.
“You’ve got to resist the urge to look ahead. You have to take it one week at a time, and I know that is an old coaching cliché that gets thrown around a lot, but I think it’s true,” said Fair.
“Obviously a state title is the ultimate goal but a division title goes a long ways, and you can’t do that unless you take care of Columbus this week.”