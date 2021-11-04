OXFORD • Stunned by a pair of big plays in the first quarter, Lafayette found itself down 13-0 in a blink of an eye.
The Commodores rallied for three-straight scoring drives in the second quarter that lifted them to a 28-19 win over Lake Cormorant in the Division 1-5A regular-season finale on Thursday night.
The win gives Lafayette (9-2, 6-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked large school, a home playoff game next week against Holmes County Central.
Lake Cormorant (6-5, 4-3) used their second drive of the game to strike first on a 47-yard pass from Telvin Amos to tight end Kejuan Williams for a 7-0 lead. The Gators, then, recovered an onside kick, where two plays later, Amos found Jordan Martin for another 47-yard score, seizing the early momentum.
Lafayette’s response was a strong one. They used three drives in the second quarter, all starting around midfield, and capitalized on the short fields.
Sophomore quarterback Charlie Fair first hit Kylen Vaughn on a 40-yard TD connection, then followed that with a 17-yard swing pass to Makyi Reed-Jones and a 32-yard tight end screen to Cooper Mitze for a 21-13 lead by the half.
“It’s one of those things where it happened real fast, I just love how our kids responded,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “They never flinched. They didn’t blink. They just went out there and did their job.”
Lafayette opened the second half with another short field, starting at the Gators’ 30, where Jayden Reed capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown.
Amos made life difficult for the Commodores’ defense with his escapability from the pocket and awareness down field. The senior quarterback kept his teams hope alive when he found Jeremy Henderson for a 6-yard score with 3:09 to play. The two-point conversion attempt was busted up by the Lafayette defense to keep it a two-possession game.
Amos was 19 of 29 for 293 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Gators, who came into the game rushing for 197.3 yards per game, finished with 16 yards on the ground.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A long return by Trikyus Woodall, plus a late hit out of bounds, gave Lafayette the ball on the Lake Cormorant 30-yard line to start the second half, leading to a 28-13 Commodores’ lead.
Point Man: Charlie Fair was 7 of 11 for 128 yards and 3 TDs.
Talking Point: “Our defense is pretty special. They’re fun to sit back and watch.” – Lafayette head coach Michael Fair.
Notes
• Kylan Egerson had 2 interceptions for Lafayette.
• Jayden Reed had 134 yards and a TD on 27 carries.
• Lafayette defeated Holmes County Central 34-18 in the first round of the 5A playoffs in 2019 in their only previous meeting.