OXFORD • Lafayette and Oxford were locked in an offensive shootout in the first half on Friday night with a combined 44 points and 517 yards of offense.
The Commodores, ranked No. 5 in the Daily Journal’s large school rankings, turned back to their bread and butter with ball control and strong defense to dominate the second half and score 27 unanswered points for the 34-23 win over No. 1 Oxford.
“For the first time all year we looked like a football team,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “We executed in all three phases. We got a turnover on special teams. It’s just fun to watch a team come together like that.”
Oxford (2-2) scored on its first four drives of the game, moving the ball at will in the first half. The Chargers racked up 238 yards of offense, with their last big play coming on a 13-yard touchdown run by Tracy Harris for a 23-7 lead with 6:42 left.
It came as a surprise to Fair, who has seen this defense give up just 20 points through the first three weeks.
Lafayette (3-1) held Oxford to just 53 yards of offense in the second half.
“It was almost like we were playing not to screw up,” said Fair. “Once we got over that and just started playing ball, I think this is what we’re capable of.”
It was more than just a stout Commodores defense, though.
Senior running back Jayden Reed carried the load in the second half, milking the clock with 21 of his 34 carries coming after the break. His second touchdown run came on a 9-yard sprint with 9:40 left in the game for Lafayette’s first lead of the night at 27-23. He added a 25-yard score with 1:50 left to punctuate his excellent performance.
“My O-line brought their ‘A’ game tonight,” said Reed.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Down 23-14, Lafayette forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter, and on the next play, Charlie Fair found Kylen Vaughn for a 55-yard touchdown to cut Oxford’s lead to two before the half.
Point Man: Reed rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.
Talking Point: “We just didn’t execute at a high enough level in the second half, which is on me 100 percent.” - Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe.
Notes
• This Lafayette’s first Crosstown Classic win since 2016.
• Lafayette QB Charlie Fair was 10 for 19, 223 yards and 1 TD.
• Next week, Lafayette travels to West Point, while Oxford hosts Murrah.