PONTOTOC • The early morning start at the Tangle on the Trail in Pontotoc got to Lafayette on Saturday.
The Lady Commodores’ sluggish first half had them facing a 27-23 deficit to Kossuth. But a 30-point explosion in the third quarter lifted Lafayette (9-3) to 75-46 win over last year’s Class 3A state runner-up.
“Our issues all year have been making layups, blocking out and rebounding the way you should, and passing the ball,” said Lafayette head coach Shayne Linzy. “I thought in that third quarter we were better at two of those three aspects. It was able to snowball into some quick, easy buckets. We got on a run and I think that kind of put Kossuth back on their heels.”
Mariah Reed-Jones and Karizma Norphlet led the second-half turnaround – starting on the defensive end.
The Lady Commodores’ full-court trap gave Kossuth (3-5) fits, forcing them into 30 turnovers. Then, as the defense led to easy buckets, the 3-ball started falling after shooting 0 for 9 in the first half.
Norphlet knocked down a three to begin the third, then the Lady ‘Dores began to rain them in the rest of the second half. Lafayette shot 6 of 8 (75%) from beyond the arc in the second half, three from Madison Smith and two more from Reed-Jones.
Reed-Jones was named the game’s MVP with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Smith added 11.
“Our confidence in our shot just kept going up the more we made,” said Reed-Jones.
More than Kossuth’s struggles handling the ball, the Lady Aggies also struggled shooting, hitting a 44.7% clip. Anna Greene led the team with 12 points.
“You can’t overcome 30 turnovers,” said Kossuth head coach Angie Malone. “In some instances, we’d look up and pass it up for easy layups, but in most instances we tried to dribble into three (players) and get trapped and then everybody was running away instead of meeting the pass.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Lafayette started the third quarter on a 19-2 run for a 42-29 lead midway through the period.
Point Maker: All 20 of Reed-Jones’s points came from the field.
Talking Point: “We like playing teams like this to show our girls, if you do it right, we can make it tough.” - Linzy.