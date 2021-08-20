2020 record: 7-4, 5-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Fair (6th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mario Wilbourn, MLB, Sr.
• Recorded team-high 110 tackles to go with 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles.
D.J. Burgess, DE, Sr.
• Had 67 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks; son of former Ole Miss standout Derrick Burgess.
Kylen Vaughn, WR, Sr.
• Made 43 catches for 642 yards, 5 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Michael Fair added former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Dan Werner to his staff as quarterbacks coach. He also hired Rico McDonald to coach running backs.
OFFENSE
Werner’s arrival is timely, because starting QB Tyrus Williams (Sr.) was lost for the season after having shoulder surgery in July. Will Dabney (Jr.), who started at tight end last year, will take over the offense.
He’ll have a reliable target in Kylen Vaughn (Sr.), and Makyi Reed-Jones (So.) is an up-and-coming talent with good speed.
Jayden Reed (Jr.) returns at running back after a breakout season in which he rushed for 1,249 yards and 10 TDs. T.J. Woodall (Sr.) also has backfield experience.
The offensive line returns four starters, including senior tackles J.J. Dukes and Searn Lynch.
DEFENSE
Lafayette should be strong at all three levels this fall. It starts up front with end D.J. Burgess (Sr.), a nimble 252-pounder who had a team-high 8 sacks last year. He’ll be joined by veteran tackles Alex Jones (Sr.) and Jamari Logan (Sr.).
Mario Wilbourn (Sr.), a Southern Miss commit, is back at middle linebacker. His younger brother, Trell Wilbourn (So.), will play on the outside along with D.J. Burnett (Jr.).
Woodall returns at free safety, while Ky Egerson (Jr.) will float between strong safety and cornerback. D’Camron Lipsey (Sr.), a former outside linebacker, will also see time at strong safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dabney will again handle the punting, while Hudson Nelson (So.) is the kicker. Egerson and Woodall will be on the returns unit.
X-FACTOR
Dabney has great size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, and if Werner can get him ready, then the Commodores should be in good shape offensively.
COACH SPEAK
“We think that’s the backbone of our team right now. They’ve got most the most experience of any group, our front seven.” – Michael Fair