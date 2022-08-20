Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-5A
2021 record: 10-3, 6-1 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Fair (7th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kylan Egerson
DB, Sr.
• Made 75 tackles, 8 INTs; can play both corner and safety.
Charlie Fair
QB, Jr.
• Completed 63% of passes for 1,262 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs.
Jayden Reed
RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,412 yards, 13 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ben Ashley has been promoted to defensive coordinator, while former Hernando head coach Will Wolfe is the offensive coordinator. Former Rosa Fort head coach Kwame Jackson has been hired to coach the defensive backs.
OFFENSE
Tailback Jayden Reed (Sr.) has rushed for 2,661 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Also getting carries will be Jarell Wright (So.), Reed’s projected successor.
Quarterback Charlie Fair (Jr.) returns after a strong debut season, although his top three targets graduated. Stepping in at receiver will be Damariun Gipson (Jr.) and Makyi Reed-Jones (Jr.), both of whom saw the field last fall.
The offensive line returns two starters: center Seth Ross (Sr.) and guard Acy Patton (Sr.). Ryan Casey (So.) has the potential to become a mainstay.
DEFENSE
Lafayette lost Daily Journal Defensive Player of the year D.J. Burgess up front but still has experience at defensive end. Colin Christman (Sr.) and Radley Hill (Sr.) both played opposite Burgess last season.
At linebacker, Martrell Wilbourn (Jr.) returns to offset the loss of his brother, Mario. The younger Wilbourn had 66 tackles and 11 tackles-for-loss last year. Desmond Burnett (Sr.) is the other outside linebacker.
Ball hawk Kylan Egerson (Sr.) returns to the secondary, along with Braylon Robinson (Sr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Will Dabney (Sr.) is back as the punter, and Hudson Nelson (Jr.) steps in at kicker. Egerson and Gipson will return kicks.
X-FACTOR
If Lafayette’s offensive line can coalesce quickly, then the offense should again produce a rugged rushing attack.
COACH SPEAK
“I think we’re as talented as we’ve been up there, but there’s still a lot of work to do before they’re who we need them to be.” – Michael Fair, on the offensive line
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.